Some SF Businesses Reopen, But Orange Sky Appears to Keep Customers Away

For thousands of San Francisco businesses, Wednesday's ominous sky was insult on top of injury.

Wednesday was the day San Francisco gyms were allowed to reopen for outdoor workouts only, but the orange skies seemed to scare some customers away.

"When you have ash literally falling down on top of you while you're trying to work out, that's not a pleasant experience for anybody," Dave Karraker, co-owner of MX3 Fitness, said.

Restaurants relying on customers willing to be outdoors tried to make a little green under the bizarre conditions.

"We already have a higher number of online orders than in-person, and everything right now is to-go because not everyone really wants to come and eat outside," Jasmin Contreras with Bonita Taqueria said.

While most tables sat empty, some braved the eerie scene under the orange sky.

"I've been here for five years only, but I've never seen the sky like this," Caroline Dolan of San Francisco said. "It feels like it's 8 p.m."