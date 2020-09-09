San Francisco

Some SF Businesses Reopen, But Orange Sky Appears to Keep Customers Away

By Scott Budman

Empty tables at a restaurant in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

For thousands of San Francisco businesses, Wednesday's ominous sky was insult on top of injury.

Wednesday was the day San Francisco gyms were allowed to reopen for outdoor workouts only, but the orange skies seemed to scare some customers away.

"When you have ash literally falling down on top of you while you're trying to work out, that's not a pleasant experience for anybody," Dave Karraker, co-owner of MX3 Fitness, said.

Air Quality 8 hours ago

Smoke-Ash Concoction Blankets Bay Area, Clogs Air and Earth

spare the air alert 4 hours ago

Smog, Smoke and Ash Push Spare the Air Alert for Bay Area Through Friday

Restaurants relying on customers willing to be outdoors tried to make a little green under the bizarre conditions.

"We already have a higher number of online orders than in-person, and everything right now is to-go because not everyone really wants to come and eat outside," Jasmin Contreras with Bonita Taqueria said.

While most tables sat empty, some braved the eerie scene under the orange sky.

"I've been here for five years only, but I've never seen the sky like this," Caroline Dolan of San Francisco said. "It feels like it's 8 p.m."

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocoronavirusreopening the bay areaAir Quality
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us