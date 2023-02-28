A North Bay city was ranked as one of the top trending destinations to visit in the U.S. this year by travel website Tripadvisor.

Sonoma – the small wine country town with a population of just under 11,000 – earned the no. 4 spot on Tripadvisor’s 2023 list.

“In Sonoma, you can go wine-tasting or cheese-tasting or olive oil-tasting or just let the chefs of the area’s renowned restaurants put everything together for you,” the ranking noted. “Then burn off some of that good food and wine by hiking or biking through redwood forests.”

Tripadvisor's Travelers’ Choice Destination Awards are released annually in six categories – popular destinations, trending destinations, food destinations, best places to ski, nature destinations and best places for culture.

The trending destination ranking awarded to Sonoma is for “places on the up and up,” the website says.

The only other California city mentioned on the list was Paso Robles – also known for its wineries.

Sonoma is preceded in the ranking by Juneau, Ala., Page, Ariz. and Salem, Mass.

