Sonoma Woman Assaulted Employee While Robbing Restaurant: Police

Police later arrested the suspect Friday in a car parked near the restaurant in the North Bay

By Bay City News

Policía

A Sonoma woman was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of robbery after allegedly stealing from a Petaluma restaurant and assaulting a restaurant employee who confronted her, police said.

After receiving a report of a robbery shortly before 4 p.m., officers headed to the Subway on Lakeville Highway. Upon arrival, they found the employee had locked herself inside of the restaurant to call 911 while the suspect had left with the stolen goods. 

Police said they later found the suspect in her parked car near the restaurant and took her into custody without incident. She was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked at the Sonoma County jail. 

Paramedics treated the employee for moderate injuries at the restaurant.

