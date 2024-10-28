2 dead in head-on crash along Highway 25 in Gilroy

Two people died early Monday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Gilroy the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 25 near Bloomfield Avenue, the CHP said.

The CHP later said preliminary investigation showed a 24-year-old man was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra southbound on Highway 25 south of Bloomfield Avenue at an unknown speed, and a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger northbound in the same area at an unknown speed. The Nissan swerved across the double yellow line into the northbound lane and caused the head-on crash.

Both drivers died at the scene, the CHP said.

It was not clear why the Nissan driver swerved into the opposite lane.

It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. Anyone with additional information should contact Officer M. Orozco or A. Uribe at the Hollister-Gilroy Area CHP office at (408) 427-0700.