Gilroy

2 dead in head-on crash along Highway 25 in Gilroy

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people died early Monday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Gilroy the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 25 near Bloomfield Avenue, the CHP said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The CHP later said preliminary investigation showed a 24-year-old man was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra southbound on Highway 25 south of Bloomfield Avenue at an unknown speed, and a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger northbound in the same area at an unknown speed. The Nissan swerved across the double yellow line into the northbound lane and caused the head-on crash.

Both drivers died at the scene, the CHP said.

It was not clear why the Nissan driver swerved into the opposite lane.

It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. Anyone with additional information should contact Officer M. Orozco or A. Uribe at the Hollister-Gilroy Area CHP office at (408) 427-0700.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us