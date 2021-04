Two people died in a crash Monday night in San Jose, police and sheriff's officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:57 p.m. on the Lawrence Expressway near Mitty Way.

Units are currently at the scene of a double traffic fatality in the area of Lawrence Expwy and Mitty Wy.



Our units responded to the collision after a request for assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.



TOC 9:57 PM pic.twitter.com/wgSH5lUERN — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 27, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.