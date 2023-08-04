San Jose

Officers find 2 dead at San Jose home during welfare check

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police officers on Friday found two people dead at a home while conducting a welfare check, the department said.

The home is located in the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately known.

An investigation is underway. The public was asked to avoid the area.

