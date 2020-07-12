3 New Pop-Up Testing Sites to Open in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County is opening three additional COVID-19 diagnostic testing centers next week with two locations in San Jose and one location in Gilroy.

The walk-up testing sites are free, easy nasal swab tests that do not require an appointment, symptoms, insurance, doctors note regardless of immigration status.

The county changes the locations of testing sites weekly based on assessment of testing needs. Each testing location can conduct 500 tests a day, promoting the county's goal of increasing overall testing, especially in communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

San Jose testing locations next week are at Independence High School C Commons at 617 N. Jackson Avenue and County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium at 1555 Berger Road. They will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gilroy testing site is at South County Annex at 9300 Wren Avenue and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Clara County urges those who already have symptoms and are a higher risk to the public to get tested by calling a doctor or scheduling an appointment though one of the community-based drives.

There are currently more than 50 COVID-19 testing locations in Santa Clara County and can be found at sccfreetest.org or by calling 2-1-1. The site is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Chinese.

A June 10 Health Officer Order also requires large healthcare systems to offer testing to people it covers or patients who are symptomatic, front-line workers or have significant interaction with the public. People can take a virtual tour of a testing site to know what to expect: youtube.com/watch?v=zjLBKyVha5M.