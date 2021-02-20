San Jose

8 Displaced After Neighborhood Market Catches Fire in San Jose

Seven residents living on the second floor escaped on their own, but firefighters had to assist an eighth person safely out of the building.

By Bay City News

San Jose Fire Department

Eight people were displaced from apartments above a neighborhood market that burned Saturday morning in San Jose, fire officials said.

Neighbors spotted smoke about 6:45 a.m. coming from the Sidhu Market at the corner of Locust and Virginia streets, and crews arrived to find the small store on fire, San Jose fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze.

The three units above were damaged by smoke and the Red Cross was assisting residents with shelter, fire officials said. The market was gutted, fire officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

