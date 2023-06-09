Alcohol suspected in collision that left San Jose high school student dead, police say

Alcohol is suspected of playing a role in Wednesday's collision that left a 15-year-old Willow Glen High School student dead, San Jose police said Friday.

Justin Estira was struck by a juvenile driver just before 1 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2400 block of Rinconada Avenue, police said.

The driver was travelling northbound through the parking lot at a low rate of speed when they struck Estira, according to police. Estira was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver and Estira were both at a party that night, but the location of the party wasn't immediately known. Police suspect the driver and Estira had been drinking.

The driver was arrested and later released, police said.