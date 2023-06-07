San Jose

Juvenile pedestrian hit and killed in San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A juvenile pedestrian died early Wednesday in San Jose after being struck by a vehicle on Rinconada Drive, according to a 1:36 a.m. tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 12:56 a.m. in the 2400 block of Rinconada Drive in the city's Canoas Garden neighborhood.

The road will be partially closed for several hours as police investigate.

It's San Jose's 19th fatal collision and 12th pedestrian death of 2023, according to the tweet.

