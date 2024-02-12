2 arrested for armed robberies at San Jose panaderías

San Jose police have arrested two men in connection with a series of armed robberies at local bakeries, also known as panaderías, the department announced Monday.

Suspects Teodoro Ramos, 37, and Arturo Vasquez-Ayala, 41, are accused of committing the armed robberies in December and January, police said.

During the robberies, the armed suspects would enter the businesses while they were open and demand money from the employees, police said. They would take cash or the entire cash register.

The targeted businesses lost thousands of dollars, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After identifying the suspects and obtaining arrest warrants, authorities arrested the suspects last Tuesday, police said. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.