Teen arrested for caught-on-camera purse snatching in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of throwing an elderly woman to the ground while stealing her purse, the department announced Friday.

The caught-on-camera purse snatching happened on June 4 at about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2300 block of McKee Road, according to police.

Surveillance video shared by police showed the suspect run up to the woman from behind, grab her purse and fling her to the ground before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives eventually identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Last Friday, they arrested the suspect and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery, elder abuse and assault, police said.