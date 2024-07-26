San Jose

Teen arrested for caught-on-camera purse snatching in San Jose

By Brendan Weber

Purse snatching in San Jose.
San Jose Police Department

San Jose police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of throwing an elderly woman to the ground while stealing her purse, the department announced Friday.

The caught-on-camera purse snatching happened on June 4 at about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2300 block of McKee Road, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Surveillance video shared by police showed the suspect run up to the woman from behind, grab her purse and fling her to the ground before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives eventually identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Last Friday, they arrested the suspect and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery, elder abuse and assault, police said.

San Jose 18 hours ago

San Jose police union works to remove judge from criminal cases

Investigative Unit Jul 23

Advocates call for removal of SJ fire chief over scandals, lack of women in department

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us