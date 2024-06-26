San Jose

San Jose police arrest man in suspected gang-related shooting

By Bay City News

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected in a gang-related shooting that injured a driver earlier this year in San Jose.

Salvador Rodriguez, of San Jose, allegedly shot at a car about 7:19 p.m. on March 29 in the 1100 block of McLaughlin Avenue.

A man and woman were in the car when it was struck by gunfire, and the man was hit at least once. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and managed to get to a hospital on his own, according to police.

Detectives determined the shooting was gang-motivated and identified Rodriguez as a suspect.

On June 20, police located Rodriguez in San Jose and he was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of gang-motivated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Escobedo #4567 of the San Jose Police Department Gang Investigations Unit via email: 4567@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-3835.

