Baby dies days after San Jose crash, emergency birth

An infant delivered by emergency C-section after a vehicle crash last week in San Jose has died, police said Thursday.

The two-car crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. on May 15, in the area of Farringdon Drive and South White Road. A pregnant woman driving a 2018 white Ford sedan was headed north on South White Road when she tried to turn left onto Farringdon but hit an oncoming 2016 black Jeep SUV, according to San Jose police.

The woman was hospitalized for an emergency C-section, and afterward the infant was in critical condition.

The baby died on May 19, authorities said.

The death is the 18th traffic death this year in San Jose.