San Jose

Baby dies days after San Jose crash, emergency birth

By Bay City News

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

An infant delivered by emergency C-section after a vehicle crash last week in San Jose has died, police said Thursday.

The two-car crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. on May 15, in the area of Farringdon Drive and South White Road. A pregnant woman driving a 2018 white Ford sedan was headed north on South White Road when she tried to turn left onto Farringdon but hit an oncoming 2016 black Jeep SUV, according to San Jose police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The woman was hospitalized for an emergency C-section, and afterward the infant was in critical condition.

The baby died on May 19, authorities said.

The death is the 18th traffic death this year in San Jose.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us