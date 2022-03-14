Bay Area Congressman Holds Meeting to See How Silicon Valley Can Support Ukrainians

More than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way to safety and a South Bay congressman held a meeting Monday to see how the Bay Area can help.

“We in Silicon Valley feel a particular kinship and solidarity with Ukraine,” said Representative Ro Khanna who met with the Ukrainian consul general. “Many Ukrainians are our colleagues and co-workers, and that makes the crisis and horrific images all the more acute.”

The consul general asked for logistics help in delivering aid and also applauded tech companies' efforts -- mentioning Apple and Google maps.

“For example, there were rumors Russian troops were using some of the specific mechanisms of Google Maps to find out where Ukrainian troops were amassing, and they managed to switch that off,” said Dymtro Kushmeruk.

Khanna said the refugees are welcome in the Bay but it appears many will stay closer to home.

“Our people don’t want to emigrate, they just want to leave for sometime until the war is over and then come back,” said Kushneruk.

“So I was meeting with the CEO of a tech company about how we can get Ukranians good jobs, remote jobs,” said Khanna.

President Biden is expected to sign a bipartisan bill Tuesday with over $13 billion in humanitarian and military assistance.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a joint session of congress virtually.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he is a “champion of democracy."

“It's such a privilege to have this leader of this country, where these people are fighting for their democracy and our democracy,” she said. “They're fighting for democracy writ large.”

That virtual meeting will begin at 12 p.m.

Zelenskyy gave a similar address to the British House of Commons last week.