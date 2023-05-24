San Jose Safeway Makes Changes in Hopes of Stopping Daily Crime

Safeway employees in the Bay Area say shoplifting has been out of control, with people walking out with carts full of unpaid merchandise almost daily.

“It’s sad, the state of our society has come to that,” said Chris Wong of San Jose.

One of the first things customers might notice when arriving at the Safeway on Almaden Expressway in San Jose is a big red sign now covering what used to be a second entrance.

Employees said that as of a few days ago, now there’s only one way in and one way out.

Once inside, there’s gates near the doors, gates in every checkout aisle, a fence around the self-checkout section and several workers and security guards greeting and saying goodbye to customers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Safeway wrote, “Recent changes were made at select Safeway stores in the Bay Area to maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for customers and associates given the increasing amount of theft.”

“I think it makes sense unfortunately, I’m sad it's come to that, but I think it's necessary,” said Lucina Layton of San Jose.

It's a change welcomed by many, including Councilmember Pam Foley who represents this district and has heard several concerns regarding the area.

She said police have beefed up their presence in the area.

“My question is why not here? Why not in this store?” said Maricela Cornejo.

She’s the mother of 24-year-old Manuel Huizar who was shot and killed at the Safeway in Willow Glen nearly a year ago and said these measures should become a universal standard.

Especially at a time where she believes crime is increasingly becoming more violent.

“It's not just here, it's the whole U.S.A.” said Cornejo.