Bicyclist Throws Molotov Cocktail at Willow Glen Home

A home security camera captured the moment a bicyclist rides down a San Jose neighborhood and throws a Molotov cocktail onto the front yard of a house.

The incident occurred at Atlanta Street Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. Residents are shocked and angry as they’ve seen a steady rise in property crimes and assaults in that area over the years.

“My mom's bedroom window is upstairs, and she saw that flash from her bedroom window,” said a family member who chose not to be identified.

When the Molotov cocktail exploded, one of the people in the house quickly put it out with a garden hose.

They want police and city leaders to do more, and they're hoping to get the word out to their neighbors.

“Awareness to the community to say hey, enough is enough,” the family member said.

Police are on patrol cars drive through the neighborhood and the San Jose Fire Department’s arson team is piecing together clues.

This is the second Sunday night incident. A half hour earlier, a witness on east San Fernando Street saw a bicyclist with a firebomb, bushes caught fire but were quickly extinguished.