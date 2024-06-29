SJSU Black Power salute statues restored

San Jose State University is in the process of restoring statues depicting the 1968 Olympics Black Power salute.

The 22-foot-tall statues, honoring Tommie Smith and John Carlos, are covered in mosaic tiles and sit in the middle of the university's campus. After nearly 20 years the statues will receive their most complete restoration.

“What they did was remarkable in so many ways,” said Rigo 23, the artist behind the statues. “They were 22 and 23-year-old and put everything on the line to make this statement. For me, it was like an outlandish lucky break. I feel so honored to be a small part of this history.”

Over time, some tiles have chipped or faded away.

In 2005, Rigo said he used 3D scanning technology in order to get every detail right and used it as a nod to Silicon Valley. Rigo even took one of the athlete's original track suits to Portugal o get the colors right in the tile.

Chistian Haas, who was Rigo’s assistant with the original built, joined along for weeklong restoration.

Haas said the sculpture is important to him and his allyship.

“I live in the Bay Area and because of that it’s important to me to represent and be an ally to people I support.,” he said. “That has been a huge part of this process. Members of the community coming through and interacting with us and telling Rigo about what this piece means to them and how significant it has been to them.”

The restoration was completed Friday and will continue to allow students to continue using the spot as a place of solidarity and protest, Riggo said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Where Peter Norman stood, I left that spot empty so that the students could stand there, and like Peter Norman stand in solidarity with them,” Riggo said.