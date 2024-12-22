Body found in waterway near Gilroy confirmed to be missing 21-year-old man

A body that was discovered in a Gilroy waterway last Sunday has been positively identified as a man who was reported missing on Dec. 1, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Gabriel Lara de Lara, a 21-year-old man from San Martin, was found floating in a waterway near Monterey Road and Rucker Avenue in unincorporated Gilroy. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Lara de Lara's car was found abandoned shortly after he was reported missing near the area where his body was later discovered. Lara de Lara's family organized search efforts in the surrounding location of the car, ultimately leading to the recovery of his body.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on this case to contact the office at (408) 808-4500. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services tip line at (408) 808-4431 or via email at media@shf.sccgov.org.