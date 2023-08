A brush fire is burning in the Morgan Hill area Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The blaze is burning in the area of Highway 101 and Coyote Creek Golf Drive, Cal Fire reported. At least two acres have burned.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Firefighters are battling a 2 acre fire at NB Hwy 101 X Coyote Creek Golf Dr in north Morgan Hill (Santa Clara County). #CochraneFire pic.twitter.com/g10kqR86yI — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 17, 2023