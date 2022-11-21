Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charge

Former UFC champion asks the judge to allow him to travel to Arizona next month for a wrestling event

By Damian Trujillo and Kris Sanchez

Former mixed martial arts star Cain Velasquez on Monday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges then asked the judge to allow him to travel out of state for a wrestling event.

Velasquez, who posted bail and was released from Santa Clara County jail Nov. 9 after eight months behind bars, faces the attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying the man accused of molesting his child through busy streets in multiple South Bay cities.

Prosecutors say Velasquez did not hit his intended target but instead wounded a passenger in the pickup. They said he also rammed the vehicle with his own truck during a high-speed chase.

After entering his not-guilty plea in a San Jose courtroom Monday, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in the Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3.

The judge is slated to rule Tuesday on the out-of-state travel request.

