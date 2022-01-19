California's Top Cop to Probe Troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

California’s attorney general announced Wednesday a civil rights investigation into the office of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, a polarizing figure who is fighting formal public corruption accusations.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the investigation will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s office “has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct” amid a number of serious allegations. The sheriff’s office has had to pay costly settlements to people who are mentally ill who were severely injured while in jail custody.

A news release from Bonta’s office explained that a civil “pattern or practice” investigation into the office usually works to identify and compel, if appropriate, corrective action to fix systemic violations.

Sheriff Smith has led the office since winning election in 1998. She has not said whether she will run again this year.

In December, the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury accused Smith of political favoritism through concealed-carry weapons permits and resisting an audit into negligence allegations.

She did not enter a plea in court last week.

Smith objected to a vote of no-confidence taken by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors last year, saying they are blaming her after failing to provide safety-net services for mentally ill people.