Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was set to make a virtual court appearance Friday facing allegations of misconduct tied to "pay-to-play" schemes.

The schemes involve Smith allegedly issuing highly sought after concealed weapons permits in exchange for contributions to her re-election campaign.

As it stands now, six of the seven counts against her are connected to allegations of that type of trade.

