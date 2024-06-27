Campbell

Bomb threat forces evacuations at Campbell shopping center, police say

Campbell police responded to the threat to The Pruneyard Shopping Center on Wednesday evening.

By Bay City News

Several businesses in a Campbell shopping center were evacuated on Wednesday because of a bomb threat that ended up proving false.

Campbell police responded to the threat to the Pruneyard Shopping Center at about 5:50 p.m.

Businesses at the shopping center located at 1875 South Bascom Ave. were evacuated out of what the Campbell Police Department said was "an abundance of caution."

The Santa Clara Police Department also responded to the scene along with a Campbell police dog. According to officials, there was no active threat.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

CampbellCrime and Courts
