Capitola Wharf reopens following winter strom

After more than a year since a powerful winter storm and waves destroyed the Capitola Wharf, the landmark reopened on Wednesday.

Business owners along the pier expressed excitement, saying they are excited to have their establishments functioning like they used to.

“You know, it’s great to be back out here again. We’re seeing a lot of smiling faces again; we’re seeing a lot of customers coming back,” said David Morris, owner of Capitola Boat and Bait.

The winter storms destroyed Morris’ businesses, including the Warf House Restaurant, in January 2023.

He said he was unsure if he could run the lone businesses on the wharf again. But after $10 million in federal, state, and local funds allocated to rebuilding the wharf, he can again.

“If it wasn’t for the community and all the support we received from the community, we might not have been here,” Morris said. “We didn’t know up until the very last minute if we were going to be able to get back here or not.”

While Morris waited for construction crews to repair the area, he was able to move his business to two temporary sheds in August.

After repairs, the area closest to the shore was widened from 20 feet to 40 feet, and a memorial plaque was reinstated.

“We all need to take a moment to really reflect on what this means what we’ve been through,” said Capitola Mayor Kristen Brown. “This wharf is a pillar in our community and people love it. It’s been around for generations, and now it’s going to be around for generations to come.”

The pier was originally built in 1857, and the city said the new construction is the strongest it’s ever been.