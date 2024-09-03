San Jose

Teen killed, another arrested in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

By Brendan Weber

A San Jose teenager died and another teen was arrested Sunday following a solo-vehicle crash in which alcohol impairment is suspected to have played a factor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near East San Antonio Street in San Jose, the CHP said.

Three teens, all 19-year-old San Jose residents, were in a Mercedes-Benz CLS 500 when the driver lost control and crashed, according to the CHP.

The teen sitting in the left rear passenger seat was ejected from the car and died, according to the CHP.

The driver and the other passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the CHP said. The driver was arrested.

The identity of the teen who was killed wasn't immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at 408-961-0900.

