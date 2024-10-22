Pivotal meeting set for embattled San Jose Councilman Omar Torres

The controversy surrounding embattled San Jose City Councilman Omar Torres could heat up on Tuesday as the council holds its regular meeting.

There is likely to be a discussion on whether or not Torres can govern if he doesn’t show up for city business.

Torres missed the last meeting because he was sick, and on Tuesday, the council will vote on whether or not to accept that for his absence. Torres's absence came amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

If the council votes not to approve the absence, that could pave the way for Torres's eventual removal from office. The city charter says that after five consecutive unexcused absences, a council person can be ousted.

Some council members and Mayor Matt Mahan have requested Torres's resignation.

"All of my colleagues and the mayor has asked for his resignation," said Bien Doan, District 7 council member. "It would help our community. That’s what we deserve."

Torres is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, which came to light when Torres went reported to police he was being extorted by a man with whom he’d had a previous relationship.

That investigation revealed the accused blackmailer was a minor when the relationship started. The investigation also uncovered references to a sexual act with a different minor and a photo of an 11-year-old with text message references to the boy’s privates.

Torres has maintained his innocence, saying the messages in question were role play.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The council is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.