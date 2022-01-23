Families Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Get Free Museum Visit

Children's Discovery Museum is offering families a free pass for shots received during one of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the museum.

Every family whose child or adult is vaccinated will receive a family pass for a free museum visit. Families can use the pass the day of their vaccination or return by May 31.

A clinic is being held today (Sunday) and on Feb. 13.

"Community-based vaccination events like these are critical in helping us close the gap for our Medi-Cal members," said Christine M. Tomcala, chief executive officer at SCFHP. "We are thrilled to provide funding to Children's Discovery Museum to make this opportunity for our members possible, and are grateful for their partnership in improving the health of our community."

The clinics are open to all eligible people age 5 and up for first and second doses, and for booster shots for those age 12 and up.

The clinics are open at the museum, 180 Woz Way, Sunday until 4:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. At least two more clinics will be scheduled at the museum this spring.