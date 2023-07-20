Crash in South San Jose leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man died and another was critically injured early Thursday morning after a two-car crash in San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue in South San Jose, police said. When they arrived, they found both men ejected from their vehicles.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one later died, police said. The victims' identites were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.

Capitol Expressway was closed in both directions for hours between Snell Avenue and Vistapark Drive as police investigated.

The crash came just a little over 24 hours after an infant was hit and killed in East San Jose. It marks the 28th death this year on San Jose roadways, police said.