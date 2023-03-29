Former San Jose Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minors: Police

A man who once worked for the city of San Jose was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple minors, police announced Wednesday.

Gilberto Nevarez, a 33-year-old San Jose resident, was arrested last Wednesday one day after a juvenile reached out to authorities and reported that they were sexually assaulted by Nevarez over the course of several years, police said. Investigators subsequently found additional survivors ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old.

Nevarez, who previously worked as a community activity worker for San Jose, faces multiple counts of sexual assault of numerous minors, police said. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police are asking any other potential survivors to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving Nevarez is encouraged to contact San Jose police Detective Palacio (#4237) or Detective Sgt. Weger (#3942) at 4237@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3942@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4102.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips via the P3TIPS mobile app, the tip line at 408-947-STOP or svcrimestoppers.org.