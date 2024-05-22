Gilroy DMV office to temporarily close this summer for renovations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that its office in Gilroy will be temporarily closed this summer for renovations.

The office, located at 6984 Automall Parkway, is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to the DMV.

New flooring and furniture are among the improvements being made at the office, the DMV said.

During the renovations, people in the area who need to visit the DMV are instructed to go to any of the following locations:

Hollister: 80 North Sally St.

Santa Teresa: 180 Martinvale Ln.

Salinas: 260 East Laurel Dr.

San Jose: 111 West Alma Ave.

Before making a trip to the DMV, the agency encourages the public to first take advantage of its online services, saying most DMV tasks do not require an office visit.