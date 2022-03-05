Gilroy Receives $3.9M Grant to Renovate Downtown Areas

Gilroy has received a $3.9 million grant to renovate areas of the city's downtown area, city officials announced Friday.

The grant is through the California Department of Transportation Clean California Local Grant Program for improvements within Gilroy's historic downtown.

The program prioritizes grant funding toward projects that enhance communities and improve spaces for walking and recreation, officials said.

The project will include the renovation and beautification to parts of Court Alley and Railroad Street that will include developing pedestrian and bicycle-friendly pathways through infrastructure and other aesthetic improvements.

There will also be an anti-littering campaign.

Gilroy was one of 105 applicants awarded the grant, officials said.