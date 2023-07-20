Taylor Swift

Who is opening up for Taylor Swift on Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium?

Taylor Swift will be joined by rock band HAIM and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Swifties, get excited!

Your Wildest Dreams are about to come true as Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to the Bay Area. She's expected to perform at Levi's Stadium on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

Swift is not coming alone though, her opening acts are rock band HAIM and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Not familiar? Here's some info about them to get you ready for the show!

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

HAIM

The American rock band HAIM is made up of three sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, who just recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first record, "Days are Gone."

Sisters, from left, Alana, Este and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Sisters, from left, Alana, Este and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM pose for a portrait in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2021.

The band is known to combine sounds of 70s rock, 80s pop and 90s R&B, so there's a little bit of everything for everyone.

Also, they play their own instruments on stage!

HAIM collaborated with Swift in 2022 for a song titled "Gasoline," so if crowds are lucky, they'll hear the version live.

Taylor Swift Jul 14

Taylor Swift brings the ‘Eras Tour' to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium this month. Here's a peek at her setlist

Taylor Swift Jul 18

Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium: Cheapest, most expensive resale tickets for Eras Tour shows

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is an American singer-songwriter from Los Angeles.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Singer Gracie Abrams performs at The Fillmore Charlotte on March 22, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old released her debut track "Mean It" in 2019 and soon after that, released two other singles.

She was a special guest on Olivia Rodrigo's SOURT Tour in 2022 and became even more popular with indie-pop fans.

Abrams worked on a track with musician Aaron Dessner of The National, who is known to have worked with Swift on the "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftLevi's Stadium
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us