How to get to Taylor Swift shows at Levi's Stadium

Pop superstar Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to the Bay Area with two shows on July 28-29 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and Valley Transportation Authority says it will have 30% more light-rail service than normal “extra service” for an event like a concert.

A VTA spokesperson says the “extra” extra rail service amounts to about 50% more trains than a normal weekday. VTA expects to transport 15,000 people just for the Taylor Swift concerts – 7,500 going and then 7,500 leaving.

Here's a breakdown of how to get to the stadium:

VTA

Fans in the South Bay can hop on a VTA light-rail train and head toward Great America station. They can also jump on a VTA bus and get dropped off near the stadium. Check out VTA's Levi's Stadium page for detailed information.

Caltrain

Fans living farther away from Santa Clara can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information on game day service.

BART

Fans can also jump on BART, get off at the Warm Springs/South Fremont station and then transfer to a VTA express bus. More details on the transit agency's "Take BART to the game" page.

ACE

Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's 49ers page for more information.

Drive

If you're planning on driving to the game, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.