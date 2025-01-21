Memorial gathering held for Hollister High School students killed in crash

Dozens of teenagers gathered Monday night at a special car show memorial to remember the three Hollister High School students who were killed in a car crash last week.

The car meetup was held in Hollister.

Rocio Silva, the mother of one of the victims, Victor Lujan, expressed gratitude for the continued support.

"I feel very appreciative of all the community being here for my son and the other kids," Silva said. "To see that they were loved like this, it’s amazing. Victor was a very happy guy. He liked to move forward all the time, holding no grudges, no nothing. Just moving forward in life."

The attendees also remembered Brandon Alarcon and Anzhel Villegas-Lemus for their love of helping others.