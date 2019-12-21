milpitas

Milpitas Police Ask for Help in Fatal Shooting Investigation

By Bay City News

Generic Police Car Police Tape
NBC10

Police are asking the public to share any information they might have as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Milpitas just before midnight Friday.

Officers went to a home on the 100 block of Almaden Avenue at 11:56 p.m. in response to a 911 call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The officers and Milpitas Fire Department personnel worked to save the man, who was transported to the hospital by paramedics, according to police. Despite further efforts to save him, the victim died at the hospital.

Local

Cancer 3 hours ago

Bay Area Parks Departments are Still Using Potentially Cancer-Causing Herbicide in Public Spaces

missing 20 mins ago

Concord Police Search for Missing 80-Year-Old, Dog

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Information can be given anonymously via the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or on the police department website, http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

milpitasSouth Baycrime
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us