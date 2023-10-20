Thieves break into Morgan Hill cigar store, cause major damage

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for breaking into a cigar store in Morgan Hill Thursday, causing major damage and stealing dozens of cartons of cigarettes.

Thieves pulled up to Cigarland, wrapped a chain around the security fence, then used a car to literally rip it out with all the glass and most of the storefront.

“The alarm went off so I was looking at the camera and I saw a bunch of thieves inside, so I called 911,” said owner ZJ Zayyat.

Zayyat shared the surveillance video and it shows the thieves were inside for about four minutes, and got away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

“Especially with the bad economy, you work hard to build something and do something for your family but someone [these] bunch of kids come and destroy everything,” he said.

Police say at least one of the cars used was stolen.

They’re trying to locate the black Jeep Cherokee and a silver sedan, they're also hoping someone recognizes one of the thieves.

“They were wearing distinct sweatshirts and one of them was wearing distinct shoes all yellow. Hopefully someone will recognize them,” said Zayyat.

To make matters worse, the security system was torn out along with the fencing. So Zayyat says he spent the night in the store.

“I did, I mean you have to protect what’s left,” said Zayyat, adding that it would be fixed by Friday night.

There’s been a slew of smoke shop heists across the South Bay recently, and in many of those cases, thieves would crash stolen cars into the businesses.

In fact, San Jose police busted a crew of six juveniles and one adult for several of the crimes recently.

News of the cigarland break-in was shared around town on social media and Zayyat says he’s been touched by the community’s support.

“Even though they’re not smokers, they just come here and say ‘I’m sorry for your loss and if there’s anything we can do.’ That makes me feel much better. With their love, we’re here and we’re not leaving,” said Zayyat.