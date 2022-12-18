Los Gatos

Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos

By Marianne Favro

A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions.

About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos.

The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine, complete with steam, in a quiet neighborhood.

It even has a train car you can sit in, and enjoy hot cocoa.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“This Polar Express car is one of the goodest cars you have ever seen in the world,” said Michael Fanara of Palo Alto. 

But the Mac family says after spending more than $20,000 and long hours working on the display the town of Los Gatos told them they would have to take it down because of concerns the train car was taking up too much space on the street.

So, they started a community petition.

Local

Fremont 29 mins ago

Fremont Carjacking Leads to Police Pursuit Ending in Injury Crash

Hanukkah 51 mins ago

Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting

“We wanted to get the word out. We worked so hard on this and we were really excited. We wanted to share this with everybody and we were so sad that potentially we wouldn't be able to  so we started a change.org petition and got 645 signatures,” said Heather Mitchell of Los Gatos.

The town agreed the car could stay put til Dec. 31, allowing hundreds of kids to enjoy not just the train but the decorations, and even snow.

“I got to eat it and get it on my hand,” said Rishan Ghosh.

Christmas memories full steam ahead.

This article tagged under:

Los GatosSan Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us