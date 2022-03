A shooting investigation and search for a suspect in San Jose has forced students at Yerba Buena High School to shelter in place, police said.

The shooting occurred at 10:43 a.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive. Police said a male juvenile was injured in the shooting.

Officers are establishing a perimeter in the area as they search for the suspect.

Updates to come.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Lucretia Av and Taji Dr.



One male victim. Update on injuries soon.



One suspect is outstanding and a perimeter is being established.



TOC 10:43 AM pic.twitter.com/KyhH5uE1mk — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 31, 2022