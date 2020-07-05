Crews Fire

Crews Fire East of Gilroy Up to 600 Acres, Evacuations Continue

By Bay City News

The Crews Fire east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County has grown to 600 acres, and additional evacuations of properties along Canada Road are underway, Cal Fire reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The public is being asked to avoid the area near Crews Road east of Gilroy, which has since spread eastward to the Canada Road area. The fire is advancing at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire, which said two structures have burned and others are threatened.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Crews FireGilroy
