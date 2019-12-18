San Jose Amber Alert Suspect in Court

The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their daughter appeared in a San José court room Wednesday.

The judge issued protective orders for Victor Magaña’s ex-girlfriend and their daughter telling him he isn’t allowed to have any contact with them and that this would be in effect for at least 3 years.

“He stabbed her in the back with a knife, he slit her throat with a box cutter, and he strangled her with a USB cord,” said Deputy District Attorney Erica Engin.

Police said Magaña stole the woman’s car and took off with their daughter while she struggled to climb out of a window and scream for help.

The statewide search for Magaña ended on the Central Coast in the town of Cambria at a shell gas station after someone recognized Magaña from an Amber Alert on the news and stopped him from getting away.

“He was very swiftly arrested within a day of this horrific crime being committed,” said Engin.

Investigators say Magaña’s ex-girlfriend, despite her injuries, managed to identify him as the attacker when officers went to see her at the hospital.

The woman also reportedly told them she thought their young daughter was also hurt because she saw the girl “crying and covered in blood.”

The little girl was not hurt in the attack and her mother is still recovering at the hospital.

Meanwhile Magaña remains in jail without bail and facing several charges including kidnapping and premeditated attempted murder.