San Jose police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 fatal shooting

San Jose homicide detectives tracked down and arrested one of two suspects in a September 2021 fatal shooting, the police department said in a news release Wednesday.

Christopher Espinoza Jr., 35, of Hollister was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a Sept. 10, 2021, shooting that left a male victim dead and a female victim injured, police said.

A second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Sotelo, is still on the loose and believed to have fled to Mexico, police said.

San Jose PD Christopher Espinoza Jr. (left, in custody) and Isaiah Sotelo (at-large).

At about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021, officers responded to the area of Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive for multiple reports of gunshots, police said. When they arrived, officers found a woman on the sidewalk and a man in the parking lot, both with at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Investigators determined the shooting to be gang motivated.

Espinoza was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. A felony arrest warrant remains active for Sotelo, police said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sotelo or on the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan and/or Detective Harrington of the SJPD’s Homicide Unit via email at 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or by phone 408-277-5283.

Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.