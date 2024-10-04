San Jose police arrest man accused of sexual assault during massage

San Jose police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted someone at a massage business in June.

At 4:13 p.m. on June 10, police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone offered massage services within a separate office space of a business.

Officers determined the victim may have been sexually assaulted by the suspect during a massage session.

Police said officers arrested a certain Phillip Silva of Los Gatos on Sept. 26 in San Jose.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Low at 4500@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4102. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.