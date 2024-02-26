San Jose police arrest suspects in 2 stabbing deaths

Police in San Jose said Monday they've made arrests in two stabbing deaths that occurred earlier this year in the city.

The first case occurred on Jan. 28, when officers responded to a report of a stabbing about 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway.

A man was found there with at least one stab wound and he was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. His name was not released.

Detectives identified Nikolias Ramos, 19, of San Jose as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On Feb. 16, Ramos was arrested in San Jose and booked in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

In the second case, a man with multiple stab wounds was dropped off at a San Jose hospital about 4:31 p.m. Feb. 13, according to San Jose police. The man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries. Police determined that the stabbing had occurred in the area of Spring and Taylor streets, where a crime scene was found showing that the victim had been in a fight before he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives identified Ryan Hope, 32, of San Jose as a primary suspect in the death and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was pulled over by patrol officers on Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Umbarger Road.

Hope and another suspect in the car, Dulce Chavez, 38, were both taken into custody.

Hope was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and Chavez was booked on suspicion of felony assault.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the two deaths are under investigation.

Anyone who may have information helpful to the cases is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Montoya at 3644@sanjoseca.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at (408) 947-STOP.