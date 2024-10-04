San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres served warrant related to child sexual misconduct

The San Jose Police Department has executed a search warrant on Councilmember Omar Torres as part of a criminal investigation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A source with direct knowledge also confirmed to NBC Bay Area that the investigation is related to allegations of sexual abuse materials involving minors. The San Jose Spotlight initially reported the nature of the probe into Torres.

Officers stopped and served Torres with the warrant on Thursday. According to the Mercury News, which initially reported the story, the nature of the warrant was not immediately apparent.

"SJPD can confirm that a police investigation is underway involving a member of the San Jose City Council," the department told NBC Bay Area in a statement. "The investigation is active and ongoing. For this reason, we do not have more information to provide at this time. As the investigation unfolds and new information is discovered, SJPD hopes to provide an update at a later date."

NBC Bay Area attempted to call Torres multiple times but was unsuccessful in getting ahold of him. Torres' phone number went straight to voicemail, and NBC Bay Area could not leave a message.

However, Torres sent a statement to NBC Bay Area and said the claims are "deeply troubling" and 'will not deter my commitment to you and our community."

"Today I was wrongfully detained and questioned by detectives regarding baseless allegations," Torres said. "Let me be absolutely clear—these accusations are entirely false. I cooperated fully with SJPD and turned over my passwords without issue as I have nothing to hide. This detention was based on misinformation provided to law enforcement in response to a police report I filed against an individual for extortion and stalking and is a clear act of retaliation from this person. I want to be clear that I am the victim in this matter. It’s heartbreaking that my family, my partner, my team, and myself have to respond to such unfounded and defamatory allegations."

This news organization also attempted to contact Torres' assistant but was directed to voicemail.

A spokesperson for Mayor Matt Mahan also declined to comment on the matter and directed NBC Bay Area to the police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 2022, Torres became the first openly gay Latino City Council member. During the campaign trail, he opened up about his tough childhood and became an advocate for youth and families.

Before his city council tenure, Torres served on the Franklin McKinley School District board and as a trustee of the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District. He was a regional director for the California Democratic Party until last year and attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.