Defendants in San Jose day care drownings appear in court

Two south bay day care workers charged in the deaths of two toddlers in their care appeared in court Friday.

In October of 2023, two toddlers drowned in a swimming pool at the Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose after investigators say a fence had been propped open and the children were left unsupervised.

A third child fell in the pool and survived.

Two women, Nina Fathizadeh and Shahin Gheblehshenas, are now facing child endangerment charges.

They have not yet entered a plea, but through their lawyers they released a statement to the Mercury News that says in part, “...They recognize that their own sorrow is only a fraction of the unimaginable loss suffered by the bereaved parents. No words from our clients can alleviate the profound suffering of the affected families, but they extend their deepest sympathies during this incredibly tough time.”