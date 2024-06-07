28-year-old woman arrested in San Jose fatal stabbing

San Jose police arrested the suspect in a fatal stabbing last weekend near Roosevelt Park, according to a news release Friday.

Sylvia Ortega, 28, of San Jose was arrested Thursday at a home in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

At about 11:20 a.m. June 2, San Jose officers responded to a report of a man bleeding and not breathing in the area of North 17th and East Santa Clara streets, police said. When officers arrived, they foound the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

San Jose PD Sylivia Ortega

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, but homicide detectves later identified Ortega and got a warrant for her arrest, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

The victim was not immediately identified pending notification of family.

The homicide was San Jose's 17th this year, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Martinez and Detective Jize of the SJPD Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283. Tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.