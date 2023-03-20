Police Identify San Jose Man Suspected of Killing Wife

San Jose police identified a man arrested last week on suspicion of killing his wife, SJPD said Monday.

Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo, 46, of San Jose was arrested March 14 at a home in the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop in the death of his wife, whose identity was not yet released.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. that day to the Foxdale Loop home to investigate a report of a woman's death, police said. The woman wasn't conscious or breathing when arriving officers found her.

San Jose PD Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Mozo-Crisostomo, who reported the incident to authorities, was detained at the home and arrested for homicide, according to police.

The motive and circumstances of the death were still under investigation, police said.

It was San Jose's fifth homicide of 2023, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Martinez (#3934) or Detective Ancelet (#4173) via email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.

People can also submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or via www.svcrimestoppers.org.