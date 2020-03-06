San Jose Mayor Calls for Action to Protect Renters Amid Coronavirus

Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Clara County Friday, bringing the total to 24 and prompting the mayor to call for action to protect renters.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo introduced an ordinance that would prohibit evictions of tenants, if that tenant can’t pay the rent because he or she is not working or under employed due to coronavirus.

He said the Valley’s Association of Landlords is on board with the plan and there may be some help for smaller landlords who themselves can’t afford to lose a month’s rent.

The moratorium lasts for 30 days but can be extended.

“There are tough times that we are going to have to endure in the weeks ahead and the months ahead, and we’re going to get through this,” Liccardo said. “But were going to get through this together.”

The mayor, like the public health department, is recommending that all public events be cancelled.

All functions at the fairgrounds are cancelled as well as a teacher’s conference scheduled for Saturday in San Jose.

However, a big Native American Heritage Festival scheduled for next week in San Jose is still on while organizers monitor the situation.