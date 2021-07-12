San Jose Mayor to Meet With President Biden to Discuss Gun Violence

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will be in Washington, D.C. Monday to join President Biden and other leaders in a conversation surrounding gun violence and violent crime.

Mayor Liccardo will discuss San Jose's strategies the city is implementing to reduce gun violence.

Weeks after a gunman shot and killed nine people at a VTA rail yard, San Jose voted to establish a gun owner fee to help cover the cost of gunshot-related police and ambulance response and medical treatment.

The city council also approved requiring gun owners to purchase liability insurance.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said he knows the new rules won't stop mass shootings but he believes safety rules will save lives.

“We live in a country with 4.6 million children who live in a home where guns aren’t locked. There's a lot we can do to be safer,” he said.

Liccardo will be one of the U.S. leaders attending the meeting alongside Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to a report.

Attorney General Garland, law enforcement leaders, elected officials and a community violence intervention expert will be at the meeting as well. Together they're expected to discuss a plan to reduce gun violence and violent crime.

President Biden currently has a a crime reduction strategy, which consists on giving cities and states funding through the Rescue Plan. Other tools provided include support for community violent intervention programs.

According to a statement provided by the White House, the President will also discuss his administration's zero tolerance policy for dealers who willfully sell guns illegally, DOJ's gun trafficking strike forces and crackdown of ghost guns.